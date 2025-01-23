Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 2 release date revealed

Call of Duty has revealed the release date for Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 2 which will bring back a fan-favourite Zombies weapon.

Call of Duty developer Treyarch, in a blog post, has shared the trailer for the upcoming season along with major updates coming in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

According to Treyarch, the upcoming season will have five multiplayer maps, including an Avalon crime boss’s penthouse in Bounty, a shifty black market used car lot in Dealership, and a stolen yacht in Lifeline Strike.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also feature a new Zombie map titled, ‘The Tomb,’ along with six new weapons.

Meanwhile, Treyarch has introduced relatively little new update for Warzone in season 2 as the developer aimed to use its resources for gameplay tuning and quality of the game. However, Activision assured “a full selection of content is still accessible.”

The upcoming season will also bring back the long-awaited, often-requested Gun Game, a free-for-all mode where all players cycle through the same set of 20 weapons by killing people.

Released on October 25 last year, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, as per Microsoft Gaming.

The game became the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches.

The game is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.