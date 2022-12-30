Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after serious car crash

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The Hindustan Times reported that Pant’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, multiple reports in Indian media said.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Cricketer Rishabh Pant shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. His car met with an accident near Roorkee pic.twitter.com/YTvArj8qxc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022

“Praying for Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger,” former national team batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Pant was part of the test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month.

However, Pant, 25, was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3.

He most recently played a match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

