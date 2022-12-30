Friday, December 30, 2022
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after serious car crash

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The Hindustan Times reported that Pant’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, multiple reports in Indian media said.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Praying for Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger,” former national team batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter.

Pant was part of the test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month.

However, Pant, 25, was not part of the India squads for the T20I and ODI home series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3.

He most recently played a match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

