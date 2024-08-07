‘Can’t bat, can’t keep wickets’: Fans slam Pant after India’s historic loss to Sri Lanka

India’s wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant received flak following his poor outing in the ODI series decider against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India’s batting lineup tumbled in the third ODI as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs while chasing a target of 249 to hand Sri Lanka their first ODI series win after 27 years.

Rishabh Pant was among the top batters to get dismissed without putting a fight in their chase. However, it was his dismissal that became the talking point.

Pant stepped out of the crease to smash a boundary on the second ball of the 10th over, however, he seemed to have changed his mind and attempted to defend the ball but it was too late and was stumped.

The wicketkeeping batter to returned to the Indian side for the first time since November 2022 when he played for India before his horrible car accident.

Rishabh Pant was also blasted by the fans for his performance behind the wickets during Sri Lanka’s inning.

During the 49th over of the first innings, Pant’s slow response to a stump gave Maheesh Theekshana a second life.

Following his poor show in the important game, Indian fans took to X to express their disappointment over the wicketkeeping batter’s performance.

“This guy RISHABH PANT must take retirement from white ball cricket if he has little shame left in him. Eating place of deserving players in both formats,” one user wrote.

Another questioned the reasons behind including Pant in the team.

“Rishabh Pant can’t do wicket keeping he also can’t bat then why is he in the team?”

A third user highlighted management’s decision to drop Sanju Samson from the squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

“Don’t Forget Don’t Forgive. Sanju Samson scored a century in his last ODI innings and the Poor guy is not even in the Squad. Ajit Agarkar Dropped him to fit his Parchi Player Rishabh Pant,” the user wrote.

A user called Rishabh Pant an ‘overhyped’ player in white ball cricket.

“KL Rahul saves collapses while Rishabh Pant is mostly part of collapse. Team management should stick with KL at no.5 as WK,” the dismayed fan stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka won the three-match ODI series 2-0 after defeating India by 110 runs in the third ODI.

Chasing a target of 249, India’s batting lineup tumbled as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs as skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter for the visitors, having contributed 35 off 20 balls to the total.