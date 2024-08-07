Sri Lanka clinche ODI series against India after 27 years

Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs on Wednesday to claim a historic series win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, having tied the first game while beating India by 32 runs in the second ODI on the back of spinner Jeffrey Vandersay’s heroics.

Chasing a target of 249, India’s batting lineup tumbled as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs to hand Sri Lanka their first ODI series win after 27 years. They last beat India in a bilateral ODI series in August 1997.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter for the visitors, having contributed 35 off 20 balls to the total.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also failed to stay at the crease and was dismissed after scoring an 18-ball 20.

Sharma’s dismissal followed by Kohli’s wicket, triggered a collapse in the middle as Rishabh Pant (6), Shreyas Iyer (8) and Axar Patel (2) fell to Sri Lanka’s spin attack.

Washington Sundar made 30 off 25 balls before his dismissal, leaving India on 138 for nine in 26 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed on the very next ball, the first of 27the over, as Sri Lanka sealed a historic ODI series win against India.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage bagged a five-for while Jeffrey Vandersay took two wickets.

Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 248 for seven in their 50 overs after their opening pair gave them a good start.

Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave Sri Lanka a start of 89 in 19.4 overs before the former was dismissed after scoring 45 off 65 balls.

His batting partner Fernando fell short of four runs to complete a well-deserved ton. He departed after scoring 95 off 102 deliveries.

Wicketkeeping batter Kusal Mendis then took on the inning and added 59 runs to the total while Kamindu Mendis added 23 runs in the latter part of the inning to help Sri Lanka put a fighting total on the board.