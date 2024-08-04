Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in second ODI

Jeffrey Vandersay bagged six wickets as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 241, the visitors were bowled out for 208 in 42.2 overs as skipper Rohit Sharma’s 64 off 44 deliveries went in vain.

His opening partner Shubman Gill added 35 off 44 deliveries as they gave a start of 97 in 13.3 overs to India.

However, the middle-order batters of the visitors failed to stay at the crease for longer than Axar Patel who played a fighting knock of 44 runs, taking as many balls.

Five of India’s batters were dismissed without reaching double-digit. Shivam Dube and KL Rahul fell for golden ducks.

For Sri Lanka, Vandersay returned with the figures of 20/6 in his 10-over spell while skipper Charith Asalanka bagged three wickets.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts posted a total of 240 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs.

Opening batter Avishka Fernando scored 40 off 62 balls while Kusal Mendis added 30 runs to the total.

After the collapse of the middle order, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage contributed 40 and 39 respectively to guide Sri Lanka to 240 in their 50 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar took three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

Sri Lanka lead the three-game series 1-0 after the first ODI was tied between the two teams.