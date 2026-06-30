Rishiraj Borkotoky hit with new multi-crore fraud allegation

GUWAHATI: While Rishiraj Borkotoky remains in the custody of the Arunachal Pradesh Police in connection with an alleged multi-crore investment scam, a fresh complaint has been filed against him at the Dispur Police Station. The new charge adds to the mounting fraud accusations against Rishiraj Borkotoky, alleging that he defrauded an individual of ₹6.5 crore.

This latest FIR comes just days after the 41-year-old Guwahati resident was detained by the Arunachal Pradesh Police for allegedly masterminding a financial scam. In that case, an Arunachal Pradesh-based businessman was reportedly defrauded of over ₹34.33 crore through falsified government documents, fictitious political connections, and online deceit.

According to investigators, Borkotoky convinced the businessman to invest in a proposed Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) manufacturing plant in Assam. To win the victim’s trust, he allegedly utilized forged documents ostensibly issued by central government institutions, fabricated high-level political ties, altered digital identities, and even used a WhatsApp account displaying a profile picture of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Sunday, the Arunachal Pradesh Police also arrested Borkotoky’s spouse, Shruti Borkotoky, from the Spanish Garden apartment complex on Zoo Road in Guwahati. Police stated that she was the owner of a shell company set up in Arunachal Pradesh, which was purportedly used to facilitate the financial crime.

Authorities are currently investigating the money trail. Preliminary inquiries reveal that the fraudulent funds were routed through multiple bank accounts linked to Borkotoky’s family, businesses, and associates. The investigation began after an initial complaint was lodged at the Banderdewa Police Station on June 5, leading to Rishiraj Borkotoky’s arrest in Guwahati on June 20. The probe into the wider fraud network is ongoing.