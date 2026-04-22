Rising Alarm in Sindh as Youth Contracts Congo Virus Ahead of Eid

KARACHI: The risk of a Congo virus outbreak ahead of Eid-ul-Adha is rising following the report of this year’s first case in Tando Muhammad Khan, ARY News reported.

A 17-year-old youth suffering from the virus has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital in Karachi. He was brought to the facility exhibiting symptoms of severe fever and internal bleeding. A private hospital laboratory has since confirmed the presence of the Congo virus in the patient.

Sources stated that the affected youth works as an animal caretaker. Health experts noted that the virus can spread from ticks found on livestock to human beings; they have advised citizens to exercise extreme caution when handling sacrificial animals.

Experts also instructed those caring for sacrificial animals to wear gloves at all times to prevent infection.

The Congo virus (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus. It is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals.

Human-to-human transmission can occur, resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

Wearing protective clothing (gloves/long sleeves) and using repellents are the most effective ways to stay safe during the Eid-ul-Adha season.

As many as six deaths were reported in 2025, which occurred in the southern Sindh province, including five in Karachi, the provincial capital and Pakistan’s largest city.