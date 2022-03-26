Rising political temperature: Emergency imposed in all Islamabad hospitals

ISLAMABAD: With the increase in political temperature in the federal capital ahead of no-trust voting against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has declared emergency in all public hospitals, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period, the notification stated.

In addition, the federal government has decided to summon additional contingents of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) for maintaining the law and order in Islamabad ahead of power shows of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired a high-level session to review the law and order situation ahead of public gatherings in Islamabad.

READ: OPP CRIES FOUL AS NA SPEAKER ADJOURNS NO-TRUST SESSION

Rasheed said that public movement should not be affected due to the public gatherings in Islamabad. He directed the local administration to ensure that the public gatherings will be held at their venues.

It has been decided to summon additional contingents of police forces from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad, whereas, more contingents of Rangers and FC will be deployed in the federal capital to maintain law and order.

A control room has been established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the security arrangements of the political rallies besides keeping a close eye on all activities.