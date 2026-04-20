A recent study has revealed a concerning rise in screen time among infants, a trend that experts warn could lead to a range of health and developmental issues, raising serious concerns for parents.

Mobile screens have increasingly become part of young children’s daily lives. According to specialists, excessive exposure may negatively affect their ability to speak, learn and maintain attention. Experts emphasise that the issue is not only the amount of screen time, but also how it is used.

Research conducted by University College London found that nearly three in four babies as young as nine months are exposed to screens daily, with some spending more than three hours in front of them.

Experts say excessive screen exposure at this age can hinder early development, including delays in language acquisition, reduced social interaction, and shorter attention spans.

The study also highlighted an interesting pattern: children with siblings or those living in two-parent households tend to have lower screen time.

The World Health Organization recommends no screen time for children under two years of age, while limiting it to a maximum of one hour per day for children aged two to four.

However, global data suggests a contrasting reality, with only one in four children under the age of two adhering to these guidelines.

Researchers stress that the concern is not only the duration of screen use but also its purpose and context.

Experts advise parents to engage with children during screen use and ensure that digital devices do not replace essential developmental activities such as talking, reading, and playing.

They further warn that excessive screen exposure in early childhood may pose risks to mental, psychological, and physical development, potentially contributing to issues such as delayed speech and what some researchers describe as “virtual autism”.

Health specialists recommend keeping children under two away from screens entirely, while limiting older children’s screen time to less than one hour per day.