WATCH: Rival monkey gangs clash on road over food, bring traffic to a halt

A street in Thailand’s Lopburi witnessed an unusual gang war when two groups of monkeys came face to face. In no time, hundreds of monkeys filled the street near a traffic junction as they clashed with the rival group, reportedly over food.

The presence of monkeys on the street brought the traffic to halt as the commuters waited to get a clear way out of there. The incident of this unusual gang war was caught on camera and later shared on Facebook by a user.

As the two big group of monkeys clashed with each other, people on motorbikes and cars were seen waiting while being terrified. The man who filmed the fight, Pong Muangthong, said motorists also tried honking their horns to disperse the monkeys but that only made them angrier.

As a result of this incident, several monkeys were injured. There was blood on the road surface.

The video has gone viral not just in Thailand but outside as well with over 10,000 shares.