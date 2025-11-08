Rival Turkish kebab shop families jailed after brutal street brawl in Wales

Newport, Wales: Members of two rival Turkish kebab shop families have been jailed after a violent street fight in which they attacked each other with metal poles, sticks, and other makeshift weapons.

CCTV footage captured the shocking scenes on Commercial Road, Newport, showing men aged between 17 and 52 slashing and striking one another in broad daylight, as horrified customers looked on.

Newport Crown Court heard that all seven men involved sustained deep cuts and wounds during what prosecutors described as an outbreak of “significant physical violence.”

The fight broke out between members of the Aksoy family, who run Family Kebab on Caerleon Road, and the Sayak family, owners of Antalya Kebab.

The confrontation began when Firat Sayak struck Mehmet Aksoy outside one of the shops. The pair grappled and fell to the ground, before other family members rushed to join in after Mehmet Aksoy made a phone call for help.

At one point, bystanders were forced to use their shirts as makeshift bandages to stem the bleeding, the court was told. Police arrived shortly after the fight ended, finding Savas Sayak suffering from a severe head wound and Yagmur Sayak with multiple injuries.

Prosecutors said the long-running feud stemmed from “infighting” among people connected to both families in Turkey.

In mitigation, the court heard that efforts toward reconciliation have since taken place with the support of the Kurdish and Turkish communities in Wales.