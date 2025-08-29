Embankment near Rivaz Bridge blown up to protect Jhang from floodwaters

JHANG: Authorities blew up an embankment near the Rivaz Bridge on Friday, diverting the flow of the Chenab River toward Chiniot, to protect Jhang city from rising floodwaters.

According to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the embankment—on the railway tracks in front of Kot Muhammad Yar—was deliberately breached as the water levels in the Chenab River surged to exceptionally high levels.

The controlled blast was intended to reduce pressure on the Rivaz Bridge and redirect the water flow away from Jhang.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, confirmed that the controlled explosion was conducted near the Rivaz Bridge in response to the flood emergency. “The breach was necessary to protect Jhang city by diverting floodwaters,” he said, adding that evacuation efforts for residents in vulnerable areas near the Chenab have already been completed.

“The administration in Faisalabad and Jhang is on high alert. All officers have been instructed to remain in the field,” Javed added.

The PDMA had earlier warned that the Rivaz Bridge, located between Jhang and Chiniot, was under threat due to the powerful surge in the Chenab. The decision to breach the embankment was made to relieve pressure on the structure and mitigate downstream flooding risks.

According to the authorities, the floodwaters passing through Chiniot are expected to reach Trimmu Headworks via Jhang. The current discharge at Chiniot Bridge is 743,300 cusecs. Trimmu Headworks has a capacity of 800,000 cusecs, while Rivaz Bridge can handle only up to 600,000 cusecs.