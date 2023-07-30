River Indus expected to reach high level flood at Guddu, Sukkur

LAHORE: River Indus is expected to reach high level flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages during next 12 to 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division said on Sunday.

Indus river flowing at medium flood level at Guddu and Sukkur presently.

According to the FFD report, the flows in Indus are higher due to rainfall in upper catchment areas of the river.

An upsurge in water level in Indus River has submerged katcha area of Pir Jo Goth and Gambat taluka in Khairpur district. Land link of over 70 settlements in Pir Goth and Gambat has been disrupted. People have stranded in Sadiq Kalhoro, Mullan Ja Pattan, Keti Ghumra and other settlements.

In upstream Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, while in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage.

Kabul River has been in medium flood level at Nowshera.

Jhelum has been in low flood at Mangla, Chenab in low flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad headworks, while Ravi has been in medium flood at Balloki and low flood at Jassar and Sidhnai.

Meanwhile, Sutlej River is flowing at medium flood level at Sulemanki headworks, the FFD said.