‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa welcomes his first child, named Sasha Vai

Riverdale star KJ Apa is now a father after his longtime partner Clara Berry gave birth to their child, a son, on Sept. 23.

KJ (Kenety James) Apa, 24, and model Clara Berry, 27, welcomed their first child together on Sept. 23 and have named him Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, as announced by Clara Berry in an exciting Instagram post.

Berry announced the birth on her Instagram with a heartwarming picture of her and her son Sasha’s hands. “He is a perfect perfection,” she said, after sharing Sasha’s name and his date of birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Berry (@clara.berry)

She also added an ode to the two most important people in her life now, Sasha and KJ Apa: “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

While KJ Apa is yet to officially share the news on his Instagram, he did reference the birth of his son in a video thanking fans for their support for his album CLOCKS available on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

“It’s crazy that the album was randomly released the day my son was born. He’s doing good and Clara is doing amazing,” he said.