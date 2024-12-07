Riyadh Season 2024 attracts 10 million visitors in just two months

RIYADH: A record 10 million people witnessed Riyadh Season 2024 within just two months of its launch, setting a new record, local media reported.

According to Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority’s Board of Directors, around 10 million people visited Riyadh Season 2024 within two months of its launch.

The fifth season of one of the biggest entertainment seasons in the area launched on October 12.

Due to the hundreds of varied events that were planned, including concerts, art exhibits, plays, and amusement activities that catered to the tastes of all visitor demographics and age groups, the season saw an astounding number of people from all over the world.

Al-Suwaidi Park had an extraordinary attendance, while the Boulevard City area is decorated with the Dior exhibition, several events and activities.

The Riyadh Season activities span up to 7.2 million square meters and feature 10 festivals and exhibits, 11 global championships, and 14 amusement zones.

Thanks to the many events it offers, such as boxing matches, wrestling, tennis, concerts, restaurants, gardens, and unique entertainment experiences in the new areas, the Riyadh Season has established a global reputation as a top destination for entertainment, and the new record of 10 million visitors confirms this.

Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al Suwaidi Park are the five primary zones that are open during the season.

Earlier, one of the most anticipated and much-awaited zones of Riyadh Season, the Wonder Garden, has been opened for the public and following the most recent upgrades, the area provides a variety of thrilling games and experiences appropriate for visitors of all ages.

The Wonder Garden is divided into three areas. The Bubble Garden is located in the Flora Zone, which has sculptures inspired by flowers and colors.

The Butterfly House experience, which unites over 1,000 butterflies of different species, is available in the Butterfly Garden Zone.

Inspired by the natural surroundings of the many trees, the Jungle Adventure zone welcomes guests to explore the “Dark Garden.”