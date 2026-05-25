According to the schedule, male visitors will be allowed to visit the Riyaz-ul-Jannah daily from 2:00am until Fajr prayers. Another visiting window for men has been set from 11:20am until Isha prayers.

For female pilgrims, visiting hours of the Riyaz-ul-Jannah will remain from after Fajr prayers until 11:00am, while a second slot has been allocated from after Isha prayers until 2:00am.

Authorities also issued a separate schedule for Fridays. Male visitors will be allowed access to the Holy Rawdah from 2:00am until Fajr prayers and again from 9:00am until Isha prayers.

Women will be permitted to visit after Fajr prayers until 9:00am on Fridays, while the post-Isha visiting hours until 2:00am will remain unchanged.

The updated timings have been introduced to better manage the growing number of pilgrims and ensure smooth arrangements for visitors at Masjid-e-Nabawi (S.A.W).

Pilgrims planning to visit Riyaz ul Jannah at Masjid-e-Nabawi (S.A.W) can now book permits through the Nusuk application.

The step-by-step instructions explain how visitors can register on the Nusuk app and obtain a permit for Rawdah visitation.

According to the guide, users must first install or update the Nusuk application before starting registration. New users are required to enter their full name, email address, create a password and verify their account through an OTP code.

International visitors are then asked to complete their profile by entering passport and visa details.

After profile activation, pilgrims can apply for a “Rawdah / Riyaz ul Jannah Permit” by selecting their gender and preferred visiting date and time. Once confirmed, a QR code is generated for entry.

The guide further states that pilgrims can check their permits under the “Active Permits” section in the app, while the QR code becomes active two hours before the scheduled visit.