Riz Ahmed shares lost Oscar story

Riz Ahmed, a British-Pakistani actor, has made a humorous admission regarding his lone Oscar: he has no idea where the esteemed award is.

In 2022, the 43-year-old won his first Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for The Long Goodbye. However, the actor has not seen his trophy since giving it to his mother.

Riz Ahmed confessed to People, “I went and handed it straight to my mom. She gets first dibs on any of that stuff. I actually haven’t seen it for a while, so I’m hoping she knows where it is, ’cause I don’t.”

The Sound of Metal star went on to say that he has no idea where his mother has hidden the trophy. He continued, “She’s hidden it in a place where I don’t know, just so that I don’t throw away any of the stuff. I might throw out a box that has it in it or something.”

The actor’s 12-minute short examined film and immigrant identity, and he became the category’s first-ever Muslim winner.

Earlier this year, Riz Ahmed strongly responded to the Israeli attacks and demanded that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza civilians be stopped.

In a social media post, the Hollywood actor said that Israel’s bombing of Gaza is a war crime. He wrote, “If we are on the side of humanity, then we must try to stop the deaths of innocent people and raise our voices.”

The Emmy Award-winning actor said that what is happening in Gaza are morally indefensible war crimes.