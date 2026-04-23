Rizwan joins Babar, Malik in elite list

Rawalpindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday entered the record books after becoming the third Pakistan batter to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash against Islamabad United.

Rizwan reached the milestone on the second ball of the ninth over at the National Bank Stadium.

In doing so, he joined a list of only two Pakistan players, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, who have reached the milestone.

Most Runs by Pakistan batters in T20s

Shoaib Malik 13571 runs in 557 matches

Babar Azam 12331 runs in 356 matches

Mohammad Rizwan 9013 runs in 310 matches

Coming into this fixture, Rizwan required 32 runs to reach the landmark. The right-hander was caught after scoring 45 from 38 balls.

It is worth mentioning that the wicket-keeper has endured poor form as he has only managed 178 runs in nine matches at a modest average of 19.77 without a single half-century.

Earlier, Rawalpindiz decided to bowl first, which proved advantageous as they bundled out Islamabad for 137 in their 20 overs.

Devon Conway remained the top-scorer with 40 off 33 balls with the aid of three fours and two sixes. While Chris Green added a late push with 29 off 16 balls to take United to a respectable total.

For Rawalpindiz, it was an all-round bowling effort with Dian Forrester, Mohammad Amir, and Saad Masood sharing eight wickets between them.