Rizwan keeps Pakistan alive in Sylhet Test

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha’s fighting half-centuries kept Pakistan in the hunt for a record chase against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan managed to put up a fight and ended the fourth day’s play with 316-7. Mohammad Rizwan held firm with 75 not out off 134 balls, including eight fours. Sajid Khan, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on nine, hitting two boundaries.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan kept the scoreboard ticking after tea, adding 96 more runs to their steady partnership. Both batters batted fluently, raising their fifties.

The pair took the total to 296, bringing down the target under the 200-run mark. However, it was the new ball that did the trick for the home side in an opposing way.

Taijul Islam struck gold, breaking the threatening 134 partnership with Agha’s wicket, who missed one through the gate. He made 71 off 102, striking six fours and a maximum.

After a couple of overs, Taijul removed Hasan Ali (0), caught at first slip to put his side in a dominant position at the close of the play.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam picked up two wickets in the final session.

At Tea, despite Shan Masood producing a fighting half-century, Pakistan remained under pressure at 200-5.

Pakistan were required another 237 runs to chase down a daunting 437-run target and level the two-match Test series. At the interval, Salman Ali Agha was unbeaten on 25, while Mohammad Rizwan stood firm on 15 as the visitors looked to keep their slim hopes alive.

Pakistan’s recovery was initially led by Shan Masood and Babar Azam, who extended their third-wicket partnership to 92 runs after lunch, following a difficult morning session.

The stand finally came to an end when Taijul Islam provided Bangladesh with the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Babar Azam for 47 off 52 deliveries.

Pakistan’s problems deepened soon after as Saud Shakeel could manage only six runs before departing, leaving the visitors under increasing pressure.

Shan Masood, who was battling on the other end and completed a gritty 71 off 116 balls, fell prey to Taijul in the next over, triggering another setback for Pakistan.

Following the back-to-back wickets, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan combined cautiously to guide Pakistan safely to the Tea interval without further damage.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their mammoth chase from 0-0 but lost opener Abdullah Fazal early after Nahid Rana broke the opening stand with the score on 27.

The hosts tightened their grip further when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed debutant Azan Awais for 21, reducing Pakistan to 41-2.

However, Shan Masood and Babar Azam steadied the innings through a composed partnership that carried Pakistan to Lunch at 101-2.

Earlier on Day 3, Bangladesh had posted 390 in their second innings, largely powered by Mushfiqur Rahim, who struck a record-breaking 14th Test century to put the hosts firmly in command of the match.