Rizwan named vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team

The wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, appointed the vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Muhammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of the T20I national team led by Shaheen Shah Afridi for the series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be scheduled to be played on January 12 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Earlier today, the cricket team of Pakistan reached Auckland from Sydney, Australia, for a T20 international series against New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan recently got whitewashed against Australia in a Test series.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vc/wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Schedule of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series