Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz for Boxing Day Test against Australia in MCG

Pakistan’s Wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and Right-arm medium-fast bowler Faheem Ashraf have been dropped from the national team for the Boxing Day Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 12-member national team has been announced for the second match of the Benaud–Qadir Trophy between Pakistan and Australia, in which the wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan replaces the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was replaced by Hassan Ali and Mir Hamza has been included in the team in place of the injured pacer Khurram Shahzad in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

The 12-member squad includes Shaan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Sajid Khan.

The team management stated that the final playing 11 will be announced tomorrow before the match.

It should be noted that this series is part of the ICC Test Championship 2025 cycle and hosts Australia have a one-nil lead in the three-match test series.