Rizwan Sheikh assumes charge as Pakistan’s new envoy to US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, assumed responsibilities of his new assignment Wednesday, saying that cementing the US-Pak relationship, strengthening economic ties and enhancing people-to-people contacts would be his top priorities.

Speaking to the mission officers, he also underscored the importance of the Pakistani community in the U.S., describing them as the country’s valuable asset.

Ambassador Sheikh said that the community was serving as a strong bond in the Pak-U.S. relationship, and every possible effort should be made to ensure better service delivery to the community.

In this regard, the envoy stressed the need to pursue result-oriented diplomacy.

On his arrival in Washington on Tuesday, the Ambassador was received at the airport by officials of the US State Department and the Pakistani embassy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Foreign Office had announced that Rizwan Saeed Sheikh would be the country’s new ambassador to the United States (US).

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that “The Government of Pakistan has decided to appoint Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Washington DC.”

The incumbent ambassador to the US, Masood Khan was serving on a three-month extension as his contract ended in March. The three-month extension expired on June 30.