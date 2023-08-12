Rizwana torture case: Inquiry team to grill civil judge

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has widened the scope of probe into a case pertaining to torture of teenage maid Rizwana Bibi in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation team has decided to grill Asim Hafeez, a civil judge and wife of Soumia Asim – the prime suspect in the torture case of teenage maid Rizwana.

The investigation team has extended a summons to civil judge Asim Hafeez, requesting his presence for questioning.

The JIT’s communication, addressed to the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court, seeks Asim Hafeez’s appearance before the investigation team.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad rejected bail petition, of civil judge’s wife Soumia Asim in minor housemaid Rizwana torture case.

Judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi announced decision after hearing lawyers.

The incident



14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.