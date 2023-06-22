RLNG cargoes arrive in Pakistan, easing gas crisis

LAHORE: In a recent development, multiple cargoes of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) have arrived in Pakistan, bringing much-needed relief to the country’s gas crisis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Petroleum officials have confirmed that the inclusion of RLNG in the gas system has played a pivotal role in resolving the crisis.

According to petroleum officials, the inclusion of RLNG in the gas system has proven to be a game-changer. The RLNG has been successfully integrated into the existing infrastructure, ensuring a steady supply of gas to power and fertilizer industries, both of which play crucial roles in the country’s economy.

Moreover, domestic consumers have also witnessed an improvement in gas pressure in their households.

Petroleum officials have stated that there is currently an ample supply of 1800 million cubic feet of gas in the system. This increased availability of gas is a testament to the efforts made by authorities to address the crisis promptly.