RLNG-based domestic gas connections: Application procedure update 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to introduce an online application system for Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) domestic gas connections, aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency, and public convenience.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the comprehensive rollout plan for providing RLNG-based domestic gas connections across the country.

The meeting, chaired by the minister, was attended by the Secretary of Petroleum, the Additional Secretary, the Director General of Gas, representatives of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Managing Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

During the session, the managing directors of SNGPL and SSGCL presented a detailed strategy for implementing the government’s directive. They informed the Minister that an ambitious target has been set to provide a significant number of new RLNG connections within the first year of the program, said a news release.

To ensure maximum public facilitation, the application process will be streamlined. Consumers will be able to apply online through the official websites and mobile apps of the Sui gas companies, in addition to the traditional option of applying at local offices.

Minister Malik instructed both utility companies to develop a robust, consumer-friendly mechanism to ensure smooth service delivery and eliminate bottlenecks in the application process.

“This initiative is a priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is aimed at meeting the public’s growing demand for clean and affordable energy,” the Minister said.

He added that transitioning to RLNG not only promotes energy efficiency but also offers economic benefits. “RLNG is approximately 30% cheaper than LPG and is a safer option for domestic use,” he noted.

To ensure effective oversight and timely execution of this massive public welfare project, the Federal Minister directed the immediate creation of a dedicated Project Management Office (PMO) at both SNGPL and SSGCL.

These offices will be tasked with overseeing the entire process from application to connection, ensuring performance targets are met and public complaints are promptly addressed.

In a major relief for long-standing applicants, it was also decided that individuals who have already paid for a demand note can now submit the differential amount along with the security fee to become eligible for an RLNG connection under the new system.

The initiative marks a significant step in the government’s broader efforts to provide accessible, affordable, and safer energy solutions to households across Pakistan.

A public awareness and media campaign will also be launched to inform citizens about the new process and encourage online applications.