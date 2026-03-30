RM gains spotlight after scolding his fellow member

BTS’s RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon, became a spotlight after scolding a fellow member for his absurd behaviour.

In recent news, BTS’s RM has taken the spotlight after scolding a fellow member for his “absurd” move and admission about it. The leader and the rapper, Suga of the worldwide famous band, appeared on one of the episodes of Epik High’s YouTube variety show EPIKASE.

The Converse High crooner mentioned that he had finally received his license, but in return, he received a mixed response from his fellow rapper, Tablo. The Canadian rapper gushed that RM made a traitor move as they both made a pact to never get a license.

He then revealed that to this day, his wife is the one who drives him wherever he wants to go, and even when she was pregnant, she was the one who took them both to the hospital. Upon hearing such a story, RM scolded his friend as he abused him playfully, which made his fans beam with pride.

The netizens gushed that they loved how the songwriter didn’t laugh it off and scolded his friend for letting his wife do everything.

One supporter stated, “THAT’S A MAN. I mean, she was pregnant, so Namjoon was totally correct damn this man is a green flag.” It is to be noted that Tablo and RM have been friends for over 11 years.