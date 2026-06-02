Not only ARMY but BTS was also in a bad mental state before coming back together for the group’s latest album, ARIRANG.

BTS member RM has opened up about the emotional challenges the group faced before reuniting for their latest album, ARIRANG, following their mandatory military service.

During a Weverse livestream on May 28, RM shared that the members were going through a difficult period after reuniting in 2024, shortly after Jin completed his military service.

“When Jin-hyung was discharged from the military [in June 2024] … at that time, everyone was in a bad mental state,” said RM, 31, during the livestream, according to NME and Billboard.

RM recalled that the members gathered for a private dinner at Jimin’s home, where they spoke openly about their experiences during the break. He said the meeting became an emotional moment for the group, with members shedding tears as they reconnected after their time apart.

“We talked about a lot of things,” said the rapper and songwriter, who realized he needed “to work harder to hold this [team] together.”

He also acknowledged the pressure of fans waiting for new music, saying he wanted to “pay back” their patience with meaningful work.

BTS – which includes RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – officially released ARIRANG on March 20. The album quickly achieved global success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single “SWIM” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The group’s return followed an extended hiatus as members completed mandatory service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.