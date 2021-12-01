RO orders recounting of votes in NA-196 constituency on Dec 7

SUKKUR: The Returning Officer (RO) has directed to conduct the recounting of votes in the NA-196 constituency in light of the orders of the Election Tribunal of Sukkur, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has issued directives for the recounting of votes in NA-196 Jacobabad constituency on December 7.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani had challenged the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro in NA-196 in the 2018 general elections.

Earlier on November 22, the election tribunal had ordered to conduct vote recount in the constituency within 30 days.

The election tribunal had ordered that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ECP could select the returning officer (RO) for this purpose.

PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro had grabbed the victory by securing 92,274 votes, whereas, PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani was declared runner-up after securing 86,876 votes. Mr Soomro is currently holding the portfolio of Federal Minister for Privatisation.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!