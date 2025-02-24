Schools directed to ensure safe transportation for students

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has issued directives to all schools in the province to implement comprehensive road safety measures for student transportation immediately, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Education Minister emphasised the crucial role of parents and private school administrations in ensuring the safety of children commuting to and from school.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah stressed that parents and school administrations should only utilize transportation services that comply with the Sindh Department of Transport’s road safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He highlighted the importance of school transporters obtaining or renewing QR code-equipped fitness certificates from the Sindh Transport Department.

“It is essential to prioritise road safety measures for the safety of our students,” He stated.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah urged parents and school administrations to verify that school transporters hold valid fitness certificates and driver’s licenses. The minister also instructed school administrations to issue warning notices to transporters who fail to implement the required measures.

Overcrowding in school vans was another key concern raised by Sindh Education Minister . He made it clear that students should never be seated beyond the capacity of the vehicle.

Furthermore, he advised students to exercise caution while boarding and alighting from school transport and to follow safe roadside selection practices.

Read More: Punjab govt issues warning to private schools over transport issue



The minister also emphasised the role of parents and teachers in educating students about road safety. He urged them to advise children on safe pedestrian practices, including choosing safe sides while walking and crossing the road only after looking both ways.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah commended the Sindh Transport Department for its efforts in implementing road safety measures and called upon everyone to cooperate. “The road safety measures introduced by the Transport Department are commendable,” he said. “Everyone needs to cooperate in this effort as a civic responsibility to ensure the safety of our children.”