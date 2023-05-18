Roads leading to Zaman Park residence blocked as Punjab govt’s deadline ends

LAHORE: Roads leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore have been blocked as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00 pm today, ARY News reported.

According to details, Jail Road heading towards Zaman Park was blocked for traffic while a large number of police personnel have been deployed on the routes leading to Zaman Park.

Punjab government had given a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who had taken refuge in former PM’s home.

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, Punjab caretaker information minister Amir Mir claimed that 30 to 40 terrorists, who had attacked Army installations including Jinnah House, were present in Zaman Park.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

