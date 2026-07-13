Roadside blast claims lives of two policemen in Tank

TANK: Two policemen martyred and other two injured on Monday in Tank district when a roadside planted explosive device went off and destroyed an armored police vehicle, police sources said.

“An improvised explosive device (IED) blast destroyed a police armored vehicle, which was on routine patrolling near Misha Jan Bngalow in Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station jurisdiction,” sources said. “ASI Fareedullah and Constable Akhtar Zaman were martyred in the blast on the spot, while another constable and the vehicle’s driver were injured in the attack“.

Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies reached to the spot after the incident. “Injured police personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attendance”.

Security forces cordoned off the area, collected evidence from the crime scene and launched a search operation for the perpetrators.

Police investigating into the nature of the blast and perpetrators of the incident.

Security has been stepped up after the bomb blast.