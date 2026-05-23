Rob Base, voice behind hip-hop anthem ‘It Takes Two,’ dies at 59

Hip-hop lost one of its early architects this weekend with the passing of Rob Base, the rapper whose 1988 hit It Takes Two helped launch the genre into mainstream clubs and pop culture.

Base, born Robert Ginyard, died on Friday at age 59 after a private fight with cancer, surrounded by family. The announcement came through his official Instagram account just days after his birthday.

A Harlem Sound That Crossed Over

Base rose to fame as one half of the duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, formed with his childhood friend Rodney Bryce, known as DJ E-Z Rock. The two met in fourth grade and spent years building their sound in Harlem before breaking through with their 1988 smash It Takes Two.

The track became an instant dance-floor staple. Built around a recognizable sample of Lyn Collins’ Think (About It), it climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart and later earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. More than just a club hit, it marked a turning point for hip-hop’s reach beyond its New York roots.

A Hit Born by Chance

Even Base was caught off guard by how big the song became. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, he described the recording as spontaneous. “We were at a friend’s house and we were just going through a bunch of records. We had to go to the studio that night and we didn’t have anything prepared,” he said. “We found and liked the Lyn Collins sample that night and went to the studio. We didn’t think that it would cross over and be as big as it became.”

Before It Takes Two, the duo released their first single, DJ Interview, in 1986. But it was the energy and call-and-response hook of It Takes Two that cemented their legacy.

Remembering the Man Behind the Mic

Tributes poured in quickly after news broke. Comedian Dane Cook posted on X: “He WAS internationally known and he DID rock the microphone. One of my favorite songs ever.

Rob Base filled the airwaves with hit music. RIP man.” NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders also shared his condolences, writing, “Prayers to Rob Base entire family and loved ones. He was a legend to me.”

His family remembered him beyond the stage as well. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives,” their statement read.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”