Rob Rausch stabs Maura Higgins in 'The Traitors' S4

Rob Rausch deceived Maura Higgins in The Traitors Season 4.

Rob Rausch, who proved himself to be a true Traitor, is trying his best to win Maura Higgins’ heart.

The 27-year-old American television personality and snake wrangler stabbed Higgins in the back to win the fourth season of The Traitors.

He convinced Higgins to stay with her all season, then forced her to vote out her fellow Tara Lipinski and eventually teamed up with fellow Traitor Eric Nam. His betrayal left the 35-year-old Irish TV personality with Rob Cesternino and him as the only winner in the February 26 finale.

Higgins, who found out about being played in the finale, expressed her disappointment, saying, “I was so convinced, you’ve embarrassed me. You’re never going to have a girlfriend after this—you’re such a good liar.”

Rausch is now looking forward to mending his ways with his fellow Love Island alum and has decided to spend some of his prize money worth $220,800 to buy her a sumptuous present.

In a talk with Andy Cohen, who hosted the season 4 reunion, the winner opened up about his financial plans, saying, “Probably save it for the future,” and “I have to buy Maura a Birkin Bag.”

Notably, former Traitor Candiace Dillard Bassett is already aware of Rausch’s gift idea, as he shared, “I was gonna say, there’s a promise to buy Maura a Birkin bag”.

Lisa Rinna also stepped in and stated that he will be spending minimum of $10,000 on the designer purse. Reflecting on his strategy, Rausch said, “I think I just got lucky. A humble Traitor! I would say it’s a combination of smarts and luck.”

He quipped, “I think this group of Faithfuls need to go to Faithful school and perhaps that impacted some of the success”.