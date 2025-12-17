Rob Reiner and Michele's killing: DA details timeline of alleged homicide by son Nick

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has released shocking new details in the alleged double homicide of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

The couple was found knifed to death at their Brentwood mansion on Sunday, December 14, in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide by their son, Nick.

In a press conference on Tuesday, December 16, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced that 32-year-old Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents in “early morning hours” of December 14.

“In approximately the early morning hours of December 14, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park,” the statement reads.

At a press conference, Hochman further shared investigators are still working to establish a precise time of death.

“I’m sorry we don’t have that kind of specificity yet. We’re waiting on the coroner to be able to try and determine as best they can at this point time of death,” he added.

Prosecutors confirmed that Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of murder, along with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and the personal use of a deadly weapon, a knife. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Nick Reiner was not present at the home when authorities arrived. Police later located and arrested him around 9:15 p.m. near Exposition Park, several miles from the family’s residence.