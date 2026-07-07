The late filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner makes one final on-screen appearance in HBO’s new sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

Reiner appears posthumously in the show’s second episode as George Washington in a sketch inspired by the first U.S. president’s decision to step down after serving two terms.

The scene features Washington explaining why no president should remain in office beyond two terms, while Larry David, portraying a skeptical colonist, envisions a future leader who ignores constitutional limits, uses the presidency for personal gain and refuses to relinquish power.

Although President Donald Trump is never mentioned by name, the sketch is widely seen as a satire of the current president, who has repeatedly floated the idea of seeking a third term despite constitutional restrictions.

The cameo is among Reiner’s final completed acting projects before his death in December at the age of 78. Following the episode’s release, his son, Jake Reiner, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his father dressed as George Washington.

The role also reunited Reiner with longtime friend and creative collaborator Larry David. The pair previously worked together on HBO’s acclaimed comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and maintained a close friendship that spanned decades.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness reimagines significant moments in American history through improvised comedy as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

The series is executive produced in part by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama through their production company, Higher Ground.