Rob Reiner’s son Nick taken into custody amid homicide probe

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, was taken into custody. Police confirmed he faces a felony charge, with bail set at $4 million, in connection with the apparent deaths of his parents.

According to THR, Neighbors said the house of Rob Reiner, the 78-year-old director behind classics like A Few Good Men and This Is Spinal Tap, usually hummed with life. But on Sunday, law enforcement swarmed the property, responding to a call to the home around 3:40 p.m.

The couple was found dead inside, suffering lacerations consistent with knife wounds, officials said. There was reportedly no sign of forced entry.

Nick Reiner, who has struggled with addiction and periods of homelessness, had been on the radar of police from the early stages of the investigation.

Friends and colleagues noted that the son had previously co-written a film loosely inspired by his life, Being Charlie, which Rob Reiner had directed back in 2015.

By Sunday evening, grief and disbelief spread through Hollywood. Rob Reiner’s close friends, including Billy Crystal and Larry David, arrived at the scene to pay their respects and support the family.

The tight-knit community of actors, directors, and writers, all stunned, spoke quietly to reporters, their faces shadowed by shock.

Police formally arrested Nick Reiner at 9:15 p.m., and he was booked into custody in the early hours of Monday. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division had secured the scene, working behind police tape, piecing together the events that led to the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele.

The family, meanwhile, requested privacy as they grapple with the unimaginable loss. Amid the chaos, the focus remained on Nick Reiner, whose troubled history with rehab and past personal struggles now intersect with a case of unthinkable gravity.

As investigators continue their work, the legacy of Rob Reiner as a filmmaker and public figure casts a long shadow, one now entwined with the tragedy surrounding Nick Reiner and the loss of his parents.