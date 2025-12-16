Rob Reiner’s daughter reflects on his final hours

Tracy Reiner, the daughter of Rob Reiner, has candidly talked about the passing of her father.

The adoptive daughter of the latter disclosed that the day before the incident, she had met her father during a family get-together.

Romy Reiner, their daughter who lived across from their home, discovered the creator of When Harry Met Sally and his wife, Michele, dead.

Tracy claimed that she had last seen her father just one day before his death at a family gathering.

Tracy Reiner, 60, has also allegedly accused her stepbrother Nick of killing the director and producer.

However, Nick is currently being held by the police while the investigation into his parents’ murders is underway.

According to reports, on Monday night, the cops located Nick at the University of Southern California.

Rob adopted Tracy when he married her mother, Penny Marshall, in 1971. He later went on to marry Michele in 1989, and Jake, Nick, and Romy were the couple’s three kids.

Earlier this morning, Hollywood was shaken by the tragic deaths of acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, with many – including Demi Moore – mourning the couple.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, December 15, the Substance actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker and his wife, who were found knifed to death at their $13.5 million Brentwood mansion on Sunday, December 14, in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide.

“There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michelle Reiner. Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally, I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared,” wrote the actress who starred in Reiner’s 1992 thriller A Few Good Men.