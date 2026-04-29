KASHMORE: Two highly wanted dacoits were killed in a police encounter near the Kashmore area on Wednesday, police said.

The operation was conducted on the directives of SSP Kashmore, Muhammad Murad Ghanghro, on intelligence reports that armed suspects were present in the area with intent to commit a robbery.

According to police, as the team reached the location near Line Purani area, the suspects opened fire on law enforcement personnel, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire. In retaliatory firing, both suspects were killed on the spot.

The killed suspects were identified as Fareed Mirani, son of Mohammad Harif alias Arif Mirani, and Bhuro alias Bhural, son of Mor Mirani.

Police said both individuals were wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on police, killings of police personnel, highway robberies on the Indus Highway, extortion, and other violent crimes. They were reportedly active in several districts, including Kashmore, Ghotki, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Authorities also stated that a reward of Rs10 million had been recommended for the arrest of Fareed Mirani.

A police spokesperson said illegal weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and a bulletproof jacket, were recovered from their possession.

Following the encounter, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace other suspected accomplices. Efforts to apprehend additional members of the gang are ongoing.

The bodies of the suspects were shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Police reiterated their commitment to eliminating criminal elements and maintaining law and order in the region, stating that operations against organized gangs would continue without interruption.