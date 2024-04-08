Robbers kill two citizens, loot millions in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Metroville area, where two citizens lost their lives over resisting robbery, while the culprits managed to flee after looting more than Rs 10.3 million, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police spokesperson stated that the deceased workers of a poultry farm, identified as Sher Alam and Zakir, was on their way to deposit cash in the bank.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, arrived at the spot and took details of the incident from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari, Faizan Ali.

DIG South Asad Raza reported that the tragic incident occurred on Monday at 9 am. The victims, who were en route to deposit over Rs 10.3 million cash in a bank, were targeted and shot dead by the culprits over resisting robbery.

Meanwhile, the robbers manage to flee the scene on a bike after looting the cash from the victims.

DIG South further added that the perpetrators were evidently well-prepared, having knowledge of the victims’ route and timing.

“This was not a typical street crime, as shots were fired from both side of the victims’ vehicles,” DIG said.

The police recovered five 9mm shells from the scene.

The police officials ensure a thorough investigation with the help of all the available evidence to apprehend those responsible.

Asad Raza suspected that the culprits had insider information regarding the cash transfer. The importance of police accompaniment for transporting large sums to banks cannot be overstated, yet in this case, security measures were overlooked, he added.

Efforts are underway to gather crucial evidence from the crime scene, including geo-fencing measures to aid in the investigation.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and has promptly sought a report from the IG.

He emphasized the imperative of swift apprehension of the perpetrators and heightened police presence in high-crime areas to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.