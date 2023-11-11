Robbers loot 12 tola gold in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.

Earlier to this, a robbery incident was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions.

According to the police statement, the robbers reportedly gained access to the shop by cutting through its locks and looted the cash and gold worth millions.

The accused criminals managed to escape with a substantial sum of Rs 500,000 in cash, along with 187.5g [15 tolas] of gold before making their hasty escape from the scene.

The Karachi police called the crime scene unit to aid in the investigation by gathering crucial evidence from the scene.