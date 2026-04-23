Robbers loot Rs4.3 mln from Karachi's bungalow

KARACHI: Three armed robbers held a family hostage during a bungalow robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and fled with cash and jewellery worth over Rs4.3 million.

According to details, a bunglow located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 16 in Karachi was targeted by the suspects, who arrived in a silver-coloured car for robbery. The suspects—wearing masks—collected the cash and goods in a shopping bag and escaped.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a separate incident in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, a tragic case was reported where a brother killed his own brother with knife attacks.

Police said the incident took place in Shah Faisal Colony No. 4. Initial investigations suggest that a heated argument led to one brother attacking the other with a knife, resulting in his death.

The suspect managed to flee the scene after the incident, and police have launched raids to arrest him. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities, while further investigations are ongoing.