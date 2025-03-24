Robbers snatch Rs 30 million from bank’s cash van in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Armed robbers plundered over 30 million rupees from a cash van of the Bank of Punjab in Hashtnagri area of Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The armed men fled in a vehicle after robbing over 30 mln rupees from the bank’s cash van. “They stopped the van and plundered cash from it”.

SSP-Operations Peshawar said that the cash van didn’t follow the SOPs. “Police has collected CCTV footage of different areas,” police official said.

“There were four robbers who committed robbery, two of them arrived at a motorbike,” SSP said.

Last year in August a security guard was shot and killed by armed robbers and snatched Rs 30 million from a cash van in Islamabad.

The robbery took place within the limits of the Shahzad Town Police Station, left a security guard dead and another injured.

The robbers targeted the cash van, which was transporting a large sum of money, and fled with Rs 30 million cash after firing on the security personnel.

In a separate incident in Karachi, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.