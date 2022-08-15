Robbers snatch Rs8 million from petrol pump cashier in Karachi

KARACHI: A cashier of a petrol pump located at Karachi’s Abu Al-Hassan Isphani Road on Monday was deprived of Rs8 million, ARY News reported.

As per local police, the cashier of the petrol pump was going to a bank to deposit Rs8 million cash, where he was cashed by four robbers, riding two motorbikes.

The robbers intercepted the cashier of the fuel station, snatched the cash at gunpoint and fled away from the scene easily.

The police said the robbers were wearing helmets and efforts underway to get CCTV footage of the area to get help in identifying the robbers.

Earlier, four alleged dacoits were arrested by Karachi police who were involved in looting Rs30 million from a gold trader from Lahore.

Police also recovered Rs4.6 million cash from the alleged dacoits’ possession.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said in a press conference that the dacoits were involved in looting Rs35.5 million from a trader on February 2. The gold trader had been looted by the dacoits when he was travelling to Cantt railway station after selling the jewellery.

