Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma’s house; servant arrested

The house of Arpita Sharma (younger sister of Salman Khan) and actor Aayush Sharma got robbed by a servant.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Arpita Khan Sharma filed a complaint with the Mumbai police of India after her diamond earrings worth INR5 lacs were reported missing from her Khar home on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to her statement, she had kept the jewellery worth lacs in a makeup tray when she found that it had gone missing earlier this week.

The Khar police arrested the culprit, Sandip Hegde, 30, who worked as a house help at the celebrity’s house and recovered the stolen jewellery from him. He has been remanded to police custody and has been booked under section 381 (theft by a servant) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Reportedly, the person along with 11 other people was working at Sharma’s house for the past four months and ran away after conducting the theft.

WATCH: Dacoits take away jeweller’s safe in Sialkot robbery

The accused reside in the slums of Vile Parle East in the city and was arrested the same night of the theft, while the earrings were recovered from his house.

It is pertinent to mention that Arpita is the adoptive child of veteran filmmaker Salim Khan and his wife Helen. She is the youngest of the five Khan siblings and is married to Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma.