Passer-by dies, cop injured during robbery bid at Karachi’s barber shop

KARACHI: A passer-by was shot dead while a policeman sustained injuries after the latter resisted a robbery bid at a barber’s shop in the Karachi’s Federal B Area neighbourhood, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at a barber’s shop in block 14 of the FB Area when armed robbers entered a salon to deprive those getting a haircut of their belongings.

As they looted those present in the barber shop, a policeman who was also getting a haircut opened fire on the intruders, resulting in an exchange of fire which resulted in injuries to the cop.

“A passer-by also sustained a bullet wound and died on the spot,” they said adding that the injured and body have been shifted for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.

The police said that they were taking help from the nearby CCTV cameras to trace the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50,000 incidents of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the first eight months of 2021, the police officials said despite tall claims of curbing such incidents.

According to police, most of the street crime incidents involved motorcycle snatching, followed by mobile snatching and four-wheeler snatching incidents.

During eight months of 2021, the citizens in the most populous city of the country were deprived of 34,181 motorcycles, 14,578 mobile phones, and 1,268 four-wheeler vehicles during the ongoing year.

The officials said that 54 people lost their lives while 458 people sustained injuries during the street crime incidents in the city.

