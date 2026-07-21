After a viral moment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final sparked allegations regarding a white object that fell from his face during a live television interview, Robbie Williams addressed the online rumors.

In a video posted to his official Instagram, the British musician addressed the incident and clarified that the object was a mint rather than an illicit substance.

During the World Cup Final broadcast, Williams calmly picked up the small white object that had fallen onto his microphone and carried on with the interview. Explaining what actually happened, he quipped about the entire matter in the brief Instagram clip.

What dropped out of Robbie Williams nose peeps ? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wtXxeh4D6s — DannyBoy Updates (@DannyBoySaga) July 20, 2026

Feigning deep regret over the situation, he commented, “I’d just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday; it was deeply unprofessional.” He continued before letting out a laugh and sticking out his tongue to reveal two mints, saying, “And people worried about me, but it’s OK because I had several more.”

He captioned the post on the photo- and video-sharing platform, “Just woke up and feeling…. Mint 😀 x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

Following online speculation that the item was cocaine, some users shared the video extensively on X. Robbie Williams had subsequently scratched his head with the same hand, causing the mint to temporarily stick to his forehead.

Robbie Williams has previously discussed his past struggles with addiction in an honest manner. The former Take That member most recently entered rehab in 2007 after receiving treatment for prescription drug abuse and alcoholism.