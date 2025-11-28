Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy makes acting debut in Christmas film ‘Tinsel Town’

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s eldest daughter, Teddy Williams graced the screen as she made her acting debut in the Sky Cinema holiday film Tinsel Town.

The proud parent accompanied their 13-year-old daughter for the red-carpet premiere of Tinsel Town on Thursday, November 27.

For the starry event, Teddy looked adorable in an emerald green minidress which she paired with cream and black Mary Jane style heels with black toes.

She completed her chic look with a black fur jacket while styled her long brunette hair in bouncy curls.

Meanwhile, the Take That alum opted for a sharp black turtleneck, a double-breasted black blazer and black trousers which he teamed up with patent leather black shoes and a bejeweled broach.

Ayda was also dressed to the nines for the joyous occasion as she wore stunning silky white lace pantsuit with a floral pattern.

In addition to Teddy, the film also stars Rebel Wilson, Kiefer Sutherland, and Lucien Laviscount.

The Christmas movie follows “a washed-up Hollywood action hero” who “takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor,” per IMdB.

Tinsel Town is set for release on Friday, November 28.