Robbie Williams reveals Tourette syndrome diagnosis
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 03, 2025 -
- 208 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
British musician Robbie Williams revealed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes sudden, unwanted and uncontrolled movements or vocal sounds called tics.
In his recent podcast appearance, Grammy-nominated musician Robbie Williams, 51, disclosed his diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome; however, he revealed that in his case, involuntary tics are internal, rather than external.
“I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” he told Dr Mine Conkbayir and Paul Whitehouse on the latest episode of their ‘I’m ADHD You’re Not’ podcast. “They are intrusive thoughts that happen.”
Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip
“I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette’s. Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work [as a distraction], but whatever it is, inside me, I cannot hear it,” the ‘Angels’ singer continued to explain. “I cannot take it in.”
Williams also mentioned that he initially misunderstood the symptoms of autism – a mental disorder characterised by brain development which impacts their social skills. “It turns out I’m not. But I’ve got autistic traits,” he added. “It’s around social stuff—it’s about interaction.”