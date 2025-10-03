Robbie Williams reveals Tourette syndrome diagnosis

British musician Robbie Williams revealed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes sudden, unwanted and uncontrolled movements or vocal sounds called tics.

In his recent podcast appearance, Grammy-nominated musician Robbie Williams, 51, disclosed his diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome; however, he revealed that in his case, involuntary tics are internal, rather than external.

“I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” he told Dr Mine Conkbayir and Paul Whitehouse on the latest episode of their ‘I’m ADHD You’re Not’ podcast. “They are intrusive thoughts that happen.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip