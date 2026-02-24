Robert Carradine passes away at the age of 71

American actor Robert Carradine passed away at the age of 71.

According to a statement issued by his older brother, Keith, the actor had been suffering from bipolar disorder for twenty years.

He further revealed, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away”.

He also stated, “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder”.

Keith noted, “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion”.

The surviving family want people to know what Robert went through while battling his decades-long struggle with bipolar disorder.

Keith explained, “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul”.

“He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was,” the brother of The Long Riders star concluded.