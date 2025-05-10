Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a culmination for the 81-year-old actor whose history with the French film festival stretches back half a century.

In 1976, Robert De Niro starred in two films — Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’ and Bernardo Bertolucci’s ‘1900’ — that premiered in competition at Cannes. ‘Taxi Driver’ was an immediate sensation and went home with the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Since then, De Niro has been a regular on the Croisette, returning with ‘The King of Comedy’ in 1983, Sergio Leone’s ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ in 1984 and Roland Joffé’s ‘The Mission’ in 1986. Joffé’s film also won the Palme d’Or, making De Niro the rare actor to star in two Palme d’Or winners.